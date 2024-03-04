TORTURED DEMON Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Manchester-based thrashcore band, Tortured Demon , performed at the 2023 edition of the Bloodstock Open Air festival, and you can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's performance.

Organizers state: "Immerse yourself in the electrifying performance of Tortured Demon at the renowned Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023, a spectacle that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of metal enthusiasts. Hailing from the vibrant city of Manchester, UK, this thrashcore powerhouse took the Sophie Lancaster Stage by storm on August 12th, showcasing their unparalleled talent and ferocity. From the very first chord, Tortured Demon unleashed a torrent of raw energy, captivating the audience with their intense riffs and a palpably explosive atmosphere that is the hallmark of their performances.

As the band tore through tracks from their latest album, Rise Of The Lifeless, they demonstrated not just their musical prowess but also an infectious zeal that resonated with every attendee. The crowd was treated to a masterclass in thrashcore, with each song weaving a tapestry of sound that was both intricate and relentless. The synergy between the band members was palpable, each one feeding off the energy of the crowd to elevate their performance to new heights.

The atmosphere at the Sophie Lancaster Stage was electric, with fans of all ages coming together to celebrate the raw, unadulterated spirit of metal music. Tortured Demon's performance at Bloodstock 2023 was more than just a concert; it was an experience, a gathering of the metal community to witness the sheer force of music that can stir the soul and awaken the spirit. This was a moment where the thrashcore sensation from Manchester not only delivered an unforgettable performance but also solidified their place in the hearts of metal fans worldwide."