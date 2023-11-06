TOTO Announce New North American And European Headline Dates

Toto, featuring singer Joseph Williams and guitarist Steve Lukather, have announced new North American headline dates within their planned itinerary with Journey, from February through April, 2024. Additional planned shows will be shared in the coming weeks.

The band's European tour will be staged in June and July, with seven performances in Germany announced today. The entire itinerary will be announced shortly which includes the band’s return to the UK.

For North America, an artist pre-sale goes live at 10 AM, local time the morning of Tuesday, November 7 and ends at 10 PM, local time Thursday evening (Password: DOGZOFOZ).

Local pre-sales will open on Thursday with the public on-sale to follow Friday, November 10 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets will be available for purchase here, where you can also view the band's current itinerary.

General on-sale for appearances announced today will be live on Friday morning at 10 AM, local time.