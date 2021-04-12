TOTO Announce Plans To Move Confirmed Tour Dates To 2022

Toto has announced the band will push all confirmed appearances to 2022. Specific dates for those shows impacted follows below, alongside on-sale plans for new events not public prior.

Steve Lukather shares, “In the interests of approaching the band’s activities with health as the primary concern for the fans, band, crew and all impacted when we commence activities, this was an easy decision to make. After four and half decades on the road, it’s been challenging living the past 14 months in isolation. As much as Joe, myself, the band, and the crew would love to be active again, The World is still navigating the challenges that face all of us. We’ll continue to announce shows so keep an eye out for confirmation that will be shared in the coming months. We look forward to getting overseas come 2022.”

Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams for the next chapter in their indelible history are new band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note / Snarky Puppy), and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora (Robert Jon & The Wreck). Keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note) and multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) segued over continuing their tenure in the ensemble. This line-up marks the fifteenth incarnation of Toto in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited.

Luke shares, "When the music is performed by great musicians it honors Toto. Looking forward, we'll be selecting a broader mix from the Toto catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits, and tunes from Joe and my recently released solo albums. Both of us could not be more thrilled with the global response to these records. They charted all over the world, and integrating some of the music into the new Toto set will bring fresh spice to the Toto: The Dogz of Oz World Tour. Simply, both of us aim to bring the past Toto to the present and beyond." Joe Williams offers, “It’s always a complete joy to perform a Toto show, and the model holds strong and true. A band of the very best musicians and singers writing and performing all manner of cool songs. That’s how it began, and that’s how it continues. Soon we’ll to get back out to you, on stage, in the flesh expanding our set with some even deeper ‘legacy’ cuts as well as some new stuff from Luke’s and my new records. We can’t wait!”

Luke and Joseph Williams are life-long friends since they were kids, and bandmates sharing a deep colorful history that has thrived professionally on a global basis over the past decades. Luke reflects, “We could not be more at peace with this move. There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step in to the future. At this moment, Joe and I are the only long-tenured members of the band that want to be on the road continuing to bring music to our multi-generational fan base. I’ve spent almost four and a half decades of my life as the only original member who never missed a show or an album nurturing this legacy while enabling the music to continually exist in the live concert setting. That is something I’ll never stop doing, and when we inevitably return to the road it presents a rare opportunity to reimagine our personal futures while simultaneously preserving the deep connection that exists with the audience while likewise yielding continual discovery.”

Confirmed appearances are listed below:

July 2022

14 - Bonn, Germany - KunstRasen

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

16 - Halle, Germany - Peißnitzinsel

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7 Summer Nights

20 - Tussling, Germany - Schlossplatz

21 - Middelkerke, Belgium - Proximus Pop-Up Arena

23 - Vitrolles, France - Festival Jardin Sonore

28 - Schwetzingen, Germany - Schlossgarten

29 - Graz, Austria - Messe Open Air

31 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

August 2022

10 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Sofiero Castle

11 - Viborg, Denmark - Paradepladsen

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena