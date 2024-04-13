TOTO - Drumeo Shares Showcase Video: The Genius Of JEFF PORCARO

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on Toto drum legend, Jeff Pocaro.

Drumeo: "Jeff Porcaro is one of the most prolific drummers in history. As a session drummer and the drummer for Toto, he has one of the most iconic catalogues of recorded music and his drum parts have become synonymous with the sound of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Join Brandon Toews as he dives deep into what made Jeff such an incredible drummer."

Jeff Porcaro is one of the most recorded session musicians in history, working on hundreds of albums and thousands of sessions. AllMusic has characterized him as "arguably the most highly regarded studio drummer in rock from the mid-'70s to the early '90s" and says that "it is no exaggeration to say that the sound of mainstream pop/rock drumming in the 1980s was, to a large extent, the sound of Jeff Porcaro."

Porcaro passed away on August 5, 1992, at the age of 38. He was posthumously inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1993.