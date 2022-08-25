TOTO Legend STEVE LUKATHER Repeatedly Hung Up On MICHAEL JACKSON, Nearly Missed Out On Playing On The #1 Album Of All Time; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"An interview with Toto on their 1982 masterpiece, Toto IV. Everyone knows the hits… like the #1 smash 'Africa' and the #2 hit 'Rosanna', but what about he secondary hits like the Top 10 hit, 'I Won’t Hold You Back', and 'Make Believe', sung amazingly by Bobby Kimball. Up next, Steve Lukather and David Paich tell the stories of some of those secondary hits, and how they came to be. Also, how Michael Jackson wanted Steve Lukather to play on Thriller and when Michael called Steve, hung up on him several times ,thinking it was a crank call. Including an appearance with Steve Porcaro talking about his dark offering on Toto IV, 'It’s A Feeling'."