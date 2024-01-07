TOTO - Pro-Shot Live Video From Night Of The Proms In Belgium Streaming

On November 25th, 2023, Toto performed live at the Night Of The Proms in Antwerp, Belgium. Pro-shot video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Stop Loving You"

"I'll Be Over You"

"Rosanna"

"Africa"

"Hold the Line"

Toto, featuring singer Joseph Williams and guitarist Steve Lukather, recently announced new North American headline dates within their planned itinerary with Journey, from February through April, 2024. Additional planned shows will be shared in the coming weeks.

The band's European tour will be staged in June and July, with seven performances in Germany also announced. The entire itinerary will be announced shortly which includes the band’s return to the UK.