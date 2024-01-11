TOTO Reveal 2024 Touring Lineup

Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather, aka The Dogz Of Oz, are thrilled to share Toto’s lineup for confirmed appearances in 2024 and beyond. The duo welcome back to the band Greg Phillinganes on keyboards and vocals, alongside Shannon Forrest on drums.

The band kicks off a North American tour that features thirty appearances with Journey in arenas alongside 14 headline shows beginning in Biloxi, MS on February 9. That run will wrap on April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Across June and July, in to early August, the band will stage a headline tour of Europe. For fans in the UK, plans are being worked on now to stage a run of shows in early 2025. Additional appearances across the World will be announced in the coming months.

Pictured above, from left to right: Warren Ham, John Pierce, Steve Maggiora, Steve Lukather, Joseph Williams, Shannon Forrest, Greg Phillinganes.

For Toto's current tour itinerary, head to TotoOfficial.com.