Tour Manager ALEX KENDRICK "No Longer" Works For AS I LAY DYING; Band's Tour In Jeopardy?

Alex Kendrick, tour manager for Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers, As I Lay Dying, has revealed that he "no longer" works for the band, with some of the group's European dates being canceled.

Loudwire's Joe DiVita reports: Just days after bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff abruptly left As I Lay Dying, the band's tour manager Alex Kendrick has informed fans that he no longer works for the metalcore veterans. Additionally, some venues in Europe are now showing that tour dates have begun being canceled.

Kendrick shared a statement on X early yesterday morning (Oct. 22), which reads: "I no longer work for AS I LAY DYING - I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I’ve made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed. I wish everyone the best of luck and clearly I’m still rocking with Phil out here."

I no longer work for AS I LAY DYING - I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I’ve made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed. I wish everyone the best of luck and clearly I’m still rocking with Phil out here. — AlexKendrick (@AlexKendrick0) October 22, 2024

As I Lay Dying will release their eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, on November 15 via Napalm Records.

Through Storms Ahead tracklisting:

"Permanence"

"A Broken Reflection"

"Burden"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

"Whitewashed Tomb"

"Through Storms Ahead"

"The Void Within"

"Strength To Survive"

"Gears That Never Stop"

"The Cave We Fear To Enter"

"Taken From Nothing"

As I Lay Dying are preparing to kick off their massive European "Through Storms Ahead Tour", featuring support from Caliban, Decapitated and Ov Sulfur, on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany. For tickets and more information on all shows, visit asilaydying.com.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitar

Ryan Neff - bass/vocals

Ken Susi - guitar

Nick Pierce - drums