TOWER HILL Set To Release Fighting Spirits Cassette

What's in the water (or frozen snow) of Western Canada, what with all the stellar traditional minded outfits cropping up? Out East, bands seem content to ape more Americanized styles of metal. Add the forthcoming debut by Edmonton-based Tower Hill to the growing list of Canuck eyes to keep an eye on (and ear out for).

Current the province (pun intended) of one R.F. Traynor, the speedy, high-pitched vocals of "The Claw Is The Law", majestic "Antigone" and title cut will hold them in good stead with the NWOTHM camp. Orders are being taken for a limited edition cassette (how old school is that!), as well as a digital download option on Bandcamp.