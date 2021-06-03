TOXIC RUIN Unveil "Divine Acclimation" Playthrough Video

Sheboygan, Wisconsin’s Toxic Ruin have unleashed the playthrough video for “Divine Acclimation", the third preview track from their forthcoming sophomore album (and M-Theory Audio debut), Nightmare Eclipse.

The song shows off the combination of energetic thrash metal, death metal brutality and clinical technicality that propelled the band to the final round of the 2019 Wacken Metal Battle. The playthrough video can be viewed below, while the song itself is now available for streaming/download through all major digital music platforms.

Nightmare Eclipse, which features artwork by Mark Richards (Revocation, The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste),will be released by M-Theory Audio on August 27. Pre-orders are now available for CD, digital, and limited-edition maroon-colored vinyl editions of the album, here.

Tracklisting:

"Until Everything Is Gone"

"Ritual Rebirth"

"Defiler"

"Voices Of Death"

"It Of The Horrid Storm"

"Divine Acclimation"

"Liquor Blood Bound"

"Nightmare Eclipse"

"Lord Of Pandemonium" (Bonus Track)

"Nightmare Eclipse" lyric video:

“Ritual Rebirth” video:

The current lineup of Toxic Ruin began writing and recording songs for Nightmare Eclipse while relentlessly touring the United States in 2019 alongside bands such as Lich King, Micawber and Stonecutters and playing multiple festivals including Full Terror Assault and Slam Dakota, plus winning 2nd Place in the 2019 edition of Wacken Metal Battle USA. The result is the band's most mature and complex material to date, while also being their heaviest display of metallic force so far. Guest appearances from guitarists Glen Drover (Eidolon, ex-Megadeth), Derek DeBruin (Micawber) and Nick Weyers (Aronious) provide additional ear candy for aficionados of guitar wizardry.

Toxic Ruin was formed in 2014 with a mission of blending classic thrash metal, old-school death metal and modern technicality and tones into a wicked headbanging brew. Operating out of their collective hometown of Sheboygan, the band released their debut album, Subterranean Terror, in 2016. This opening serve showcased the group's already-burgeoning barrage of furious riffs and lyrical content ranging from the sociopolitical commentary of tracks such as “Seat of Corruption” to the beloved craving of a good drink on songs such as “Alcoholocaust.”

The group followed up that debut record with the release of their 2018 EP, Mortal Insolence. The effort saw the current lineup of Toxic Ruin take shape with Behrendt stepping into the vocalist position and the debut of rhythm guitarist Blake Toltzmann alongside lead guitarist Jacob Baneck and drummer David Miller.

Toxic Ruin is:

Stephen Behrendt (vocals/bass)

Jacob Baneck (lead guitar)

Blake Toltzmann (rhythm guitar)

Dave Miller (drums)