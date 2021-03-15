TOXICROSE Release New Single, Video Clip "Domination"

Swedish sleaze metallers ToxicRose recently inked a deal with Crusader Records (part of Golden Robot Global Entertainment) and have released their new single and video "Domination". Secure your copy now at this location.

ToxicRose was formed in 2010, in Stockholm, Sweden. They instantly made a huge impression around the metal community. With their unique look and mix of dark sleaze and metal, ToxicRose has become one of the biggest names of their generation.

With hit songs like "A Song For The Weak", "Reckless Society" and "World Of Confusion", ToxicRose made noise all over the world. Their self-titled EP and their first full-length album Total Tranquillity, both became huge sensations.

In 2018 the band announced a new bass player, Johannes Sandberg. Along with a brand new single.

The band signed a deal with Crusader Records (part of Golden Robot Global Entertainment) to release their sophomore album, scheduled for release 2021. The album contains the recent singles "Blood On Blood" and "Remedy" which proves once again ToxicRose’s passion for big and epic songs with classic anthem like choruses.

With their mind set out to bring back the big shows again, ToxicRose will always promise you a wild night filled with energy!