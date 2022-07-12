TOXIK Release "Creating The Abyss" Single And Lyric Video

US thrashers, Toxik, have released their new single, "Creating The Abyss". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Guitarist Josh Christian about the song: "This song takes on the concept of wage slavery by using a scene from the Kinross' Paracatu gold mine in Brazil, one of the largest in the world. Slavery is alive and well, and we wear it around our necks and on our fingers everyday. A brutal syncopated riff adorned with polyphonic and angular harmonies and solos...Toxik strikes again!"

Dis Morta marks the band's third full-length album, and picks up where Think This, their second album, leaves off. It's an ambitious album with very little regard for tradition or even expectation - it's honest and real, and the heaviest Toxik release yet.

Dis Morta was mixed by Martin Furia, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum / Appelbaum Mastering. The album's cover artwork was designed by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks. The album will be released on August 5 via Massacre Records.

Dis Morta tracklisting:

"Dis Morta"

"Feeding Frenzy"

"The Radical"

"Power"

"Hyper Reality"

"Creating The Abyss"

"Straight Razor"

"Chasing Mercury"

"Devil In The Mirror"

"Judas"

"Power" lyric video:

(Photo - Henk Brouwer)