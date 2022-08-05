TOXIK Release Dis Morta Album; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming
August 5, 2022, 59 minutes ago
US thrashers, Toxik, have released their new album, Dis Morta. In celebration, the band have released a lyric video for the title track, which can be found below.
Dis Morta was mixed by Martin Furia, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum / Appelbaum Mastering. The album's cover artwork was designed by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks.
Dis Morta tracklisting:
"Dis Morta"
"Feeding Frenzy"
"The Radical"
"Power"
"Hyper Reality"
"Creating The Abyss"
"Straight Razor"
"Chasing Mercury"
"Devil In The Mirror"
"Judas"
"Dis Morta" lyric video:
"Creating The Abyss" lyric video:
"Power" lyric video:
(Photo - Henk Brouwer)