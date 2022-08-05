TOXIK Release Dis Morta Album; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

US thrashers, Toxik, have released their new album, Dis Morta. In celebration, the band have released a lyric video for the title track, which can be found below.

Dis Morta was mixed by Martin Furia, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum / Appelbaum Mastering. The album's cover artwork was designed by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks.

Dis Morta tracklisting:

"Dis Morta"

"Feeding Frenzy"

"The Radical"

"Power"

"Hyper Reality"

"Creating The Abyss"

"Straight Razor"

"Chasing Mercury"

"Devil In The Mirror"

"Judas"

"Dis Morta" lyric video:

"Creating The Abyss" lyric video:

"Power" lyric video:

(Photo - Henk Brouwer)