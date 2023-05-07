TRACII GUNS And TODD KERNS Join Forces In BLACKBIRD ANGELS, Debut Album Due In September

Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) have revealed that they have teamed up with Adam Hamilton (L.A. Guns) in a new band called Blackbird Angels.

Blackbird Angels will release their debut album, Solsorte, in September 2023. The cover artwork can be seen below.

The exact release date and tracklisting have yet to be announced.

On October 27, 2022, Todd Kerns and Tracii Guns, along with bassist Robbie Crane (Vince Neil, Ratt, Black Star Riders) covered Aerosmith's "Toys In The Attic" aboard KISS Kruise XI. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.