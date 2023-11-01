TRACII GUNS And Writers & Rockers Coffee Company Brew Up A Rock 'N' Roll Coffee Revolution With Two New Signature Blends

The legendary Tracii Guns, iconic guitarist and rock sensation, is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company. Together, they're serving up a rock 'n' roll revolution with the introduction of two signature coffee blends that promise to ignite the senses.

Tracii Guns, renowned for his musical prowess and contributions to the world of rock 'n' roll, brings his unparalleled energy and passion to the world of coffee. In collaboration with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company, Tracii has crafted two extraordinary signature coffee blends, each as electrifying as a guitar solo.

Introducing the Blends:

Devil's Brew: Prepare for a bold and unforgettable coffee experience with Devil's Brew. This medium roast is an intense journey into the heart of rock, offering a powerful flavor that awakens the soul.

Sex, Brews & Tattoos: For those who crave a dash of spice, Sex, Brews & Tattoos is the perfect temptation. This medium roast is a symphony of flavors that dances on the palate, just like a favorite rock ballad.

These signature blends are meticulously crafted, ensuring that every sip is a symphony of flavors. Each cup is a reminder of the vibrant energy that defines the world of rock 'n' roll.

Tracii Guns' name is synonymous with the power of rock music, and now, that energy is infused into every cup of coffee.

Writers & Rockers Coffee Company is dedicated to creating exceptional coffee experiences, and these signature blends are no exception.

Whether you're a coffee enthusiast or a music lover, these blends promise to elevate your mornings and invigorate your soul.

Devil's Brew and Sex, Brews & Tattoos are available for purchase, allowing coffee lovers and rock enthusiasts to bring the essence of rock 'n' roll into their daily routines.

Visit WritersandRockersCoffee.com to explore and order these signature rock 'n' roll coffee blends. It's time to raise your morning routine to a new level of energy and inspiration.

(Top photo - Kramer)