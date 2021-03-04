TRACII GUNS - Four Part Baum Guitars Original Series Now Streaming

Baum Guitars are custom designed and handcrafted in Denmark. The folks behind these beautiful instruments recently met with Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns, Brides Of Destruction) at Tapetown Studio for a chat about life in general, gear, 2020 – and their new Original Series guitars. All four parts can be seen below.

Tracii Guns knows his way around the guitar. He is also a great story teller! Now, combine that with growing up in Los Angeles and being part of the '80s music scene... Sign up at baumguitars.com to get more info about The Original Series. Baum sends special thanks to Tracii Guns for his interest in their guitars, and to Gibson for giving the green light to Tracii.

Part I:

Part II:

Part III:

Part IV: