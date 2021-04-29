TRAGEDIAN Release New Single / Lyric Video "Out Of The Dark"

Germany's Tragedian have checked in with a new update:

"Once again with help from a few friends, we present you another single from our current release, Seven Dimensions. Joining us on backing vocals is Jules Down and Samantha Sylva, and on guitar Dan Palmer from Zebrahead / Death By Stereo."

Seven Dimensions, available via Pride & Joy Music, features guest appearances by Wade Black (ex-Crimson Glory), Zak Stevens (Savatage, Archon Angel), Jules Down (Sleeping Child) and Zebrahead guitarist Dan Palmer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rising Rage"

"Aloneless"

"Out Of The Dark" (first guitar solo by Dan Palmer, backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Darkest Of My Days"

"Bringer Of Dreams" (guest vocals Wade Black)

"Crying In The Rain" (backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Enlightened"

"Forevermore"

"Destiny"

"Para Siempre (Forever)"

"The Journey"

"Forces Of The Light"

Bonus Tracks

"Crying In The Rain" (duet version featuring Jules Down)

"Forces Of The Light" (full orchestra version featuring Zak Stevens)