TRAGEDY Mash Up SLAYER And THE WEATHER GIRLS On “Raining Blood" / "It's Raining Men”; Music Video

"Tragedy rocks sweet balls and can do no wrong! They are great fun!" - Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden

If you’ve never headbanged to the tunes of Slayer’s thunderous riff-fest “Raining Blood” combined with “It’s Raining Men” by American duo The Weather Girls, it's about time. Get wild with the world's hottest metal tribute to The Bee Gees and beyond, as New York based cover song reinventors Tragedy have just released a remastered version of this insane mash up, “Raining Blood" / "It's Raining Men”.

The song is taken from their remastered favorites album, Disco Balls To The Wall, to be released this Friday, July 30 via Napalm Records. Born out of the impenetrable divide of disco and metal, these fearsome brothers fearlessly take disco, soft-rock and pop classics and completely reimagine them as glorious, red-hot heavy metal. Their music is sure to get your head bangin’, your booty shakin’, and put a smile on your face immediately!

Tragedy on “Raining Blood" / "It's Raining Men”: “What happens when we mix Slayer with The Weather Girls? A sensual downpour of the unexpected! Hot metal riffs meet goddess sexuality. Hormones rage. Worldviews collapse. Underwear becomes irrelevant. Tragedy will get you absolutely soaking wet!”

It doesn’t matter at all if you love or hate disco or metal - you will unabashedly love Tragedy and their bombastic, crazy mix of disco, metal, glitter and revelry. The band’s first offering with Napalm Records will include Tragedy’s unique twist on hits such as Abba’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “Dancing Queen”, Toto’s “Africa”, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and Adele’s intense super-hymn ''Skyfall”, just to name a few. These fearsome brothers drop the perfect selection of all-time favorite disco, soft-rock and pop favorites - completely reimagining them as glorious, red-hot heavy metal treatments.

Get your body shaking when Tragedy start to rock out with The Bee Gee’s “Stayin' Alive”, “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Tragedy”, and headbang to the tunes of Slayer’s heavy riffing thrash thunder “Raining Blood” combined with “It’s Raining Men” from American duo The Weather Girls in a way absolutely never heard before. Disco Balls To The Wall is finally topped by a smashing live version of Donna Summer’s fabulous “Hot Stuff”, featuring Alex Skolnick of Testament on lead guitar.

The band adds: "Disco Balls To The Wall is the biggest, sexiest collection of hits we've ever released. It’s as if the Bee Gees turned into werewolves, ate some teens, then bred with the local dog population; thus creating the world's most beastly recordings of disco and soft-rock songs ever made. Sharing this album with your friends and lovers will make you 500% more desirable.”

Disco Balls To The Wall will be available in the following formats:

- 2-LP Gatefold (Orange transparent) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1-CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)"

"You're The One That I Want"

"Evil / Baker Street"

"Stayin' Alive"

"Sweet Caroline"

"Raining Blood" / "It's Raining Men"

"How Deep Is Your Love"

"Aquarius" / "Let The Sunshine In"

"Africa"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

"Tragedy"

"Dancing Queen"

"Skyfall"

"Hot Stuff"

“Sweet Caroline” video:

"Stayin' Alive" video:

"You're The One That I Want" video:

Tragedy is:

Disco Mountain Man - lead vocals, lead keyboards

Mo'Royce Peterson - lead vocals, lead guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - lead bass, lead vocals

Garry Bibb - lead guitar, lead vocals

The Lord Gibbeth - lead drums

Lance - towel boy, complete idiot

(Photo - Michael Blase)