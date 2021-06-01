TRAGEDY - NYC Tribute Heroes Release Remastered Heavy Metal Version Of THE BEE GEES' "Stayin' Alive"; Video

US powerhouse Tragedy promises another all metal tribute to The Bee Gees and beyond with its first release on Napalm Records, Disco Balls To The Wall, a collection of new masters, new mixes and some all-new recordings of Tragedy’s most beloved songs, out July 30. Prepare your air guitars and get the party started.

Following up on their enjoyably bombastic take on the Grease soundtrack classic “You’re The One That I Want”, Tragedy swirls the spirit of disco with red-hot heavy metal on their second remastered single, “Stayin’ Alive” (The Bee Gees). The song was originally released on Tragedy's album The Joy Of Sex (2017) and supported by a hilarious music video with several nods to the 1970s classic movie, Saturday Night Fever. The video stars comedian/musician Dave Hill (Witch Taint, Last Week Tonight) in the Travolta role of Tony Manero, and also features the cabaret dance troupe, The Love Show, and of course, Tragedy. Shot on location at the Knitting Factory and on the streets of Brooklyn, this entertaining romp is a 3 1/2 minute tale of a disco dreamer who finds his true love of metal on the dance floor. This is the pure genius of Tragedy - merging the sex-appeal of disco with the mania of heavy metal, and forging an entirely new genre of disco-metal in the process.

Tragedy say about “Stayin' Alive”: “This song and video represents so many awesome things about what is arguably the world's greatest city, New York, and inarguably the world's greatest band, Tragedy. NYC and Tragedy are a melting pot of energy, creativity...and insanity. We've brought together these warring worlds - disco and metal - and forged an invincible musical and cultural alliance. Travolta struts. Massive riffs. Tight pants. Lush harmonies. Is it disco? Is it metal? Yes. Yes, it is.”

Watch the video for "Stayin' Alive":

It doesn’t matter at all if you love or hate disco or metal - you will unabashedly love Tragedy and their bombastic, crazy mix of disco, metal, glitter and revelry. The band’s first offering with Napalm Records will include Tragedy’s unique twist on hits such as Abba’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “Dancing Queen”, Toto’s “Africa”, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and Adele’s intense super-hymn ''Skyfall”, just to name a few. These fearsome brothers drop the perfect selection of all-time favorite disco, soft-rock and pop favorites - completely reimagining them as glorious, red-hot heavy metal treatments.

Tragedy add: "Disco Balls To The Wall is the biggest, sexiest, collection of hits we've ever released. It’s as if the Bee Gees turned into werewolves, ate some teens, then bred with the local dog population; thus creating the world's most beastly recordings of disco and soft-rock songs ever made. Sharing this album with your friends and lovers will make you 500% more desirable.”

Get your body shaking when Tragedy start to rock out with The Bee Gee’s “Stayin' Alive”, “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Tragedy”, and headbang to the tunes of Slayer’s heavy riffing thrash thunder “Raining Blood” combined with “It’s Raining Men” from American duo The Weather Girls in a way absolutely never heard before. Disco Balls To The Wall is finally topped by a smashing live version of Donna Summer’s fabulous “Hot Stuff”, featuring Alex Skolnick of Testament on lead guitar. What a ride! But the party won’t stop as long as there’s a repeat button to push heavily!

The concept, while subversive and humorous, goes well beyond what others have done in satirical music - Tragedy celebrates the soul of the original song, even while turning the soundscape on its head. The amps are cranked to eleven, but the emotion is not lost. You’ll discover new meaning in songs that have been a part of your life as long as you can remember. You’ll laugh and cry, dance and mosh, and feel newly connected to the disco-metal that was inside you all along.

Disco Balls To The Wall will be available in the following formats:

- 2-LP Gatefold (Orange transparent) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1-CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)"

"You're The One That I Want"

"Evil / Baker Street"

"Stayin' Alive"

"Sweet Caroline"

"Raining Blood" / "It's Raining Men"

"How Deep Is Your Love"

"Aquarius" / "Let The Sunshine In"

"Africa"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

"Tragedy"

"Dancing Queen"

"Skyfall"

"Hot Stuff"

"You're The One That I Want" video:

Tragedy is:

Disco Mountain Man - lead vocals, lead keyboards

Mo'Royce Peterson - lead vocals, lead guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - lead bass, lead vocals

Garry Bibb - lead guitar, lead vocals

The Lord Gibbeth - lead drums

Lance - towel boy, complete idiot

(Photo - Michael Blase)