TRAGEDY Premier Music Video For Cover Of THE POINTER SISTERS' "I'm So Excited"

Tragedy - one of New York City’s most famous tribute bands and the undisputed inventors of “disco metal” - recently announced their new, upcoming full-length album, I Am Woman, out March 3 via Napalm Records. Flipping the script on sleaze rock tropes, I Am Woman pays tribute to the most powerful force in the band's lives, celebrating womanhood in all forms on 14 newly-reinvented disco and soft rock anthems.

Today, following their latest cover of legendary track "Venus", the band showcases their heavy metal take on The Pointer Sisters' classic anthem, "I'm So Excited". Follow the band in the Cara Maria O'Shea-directed music video to their Halftime Show performance at the Big Bank SuperDuper Dome - you won't be able to contain yourself as you rock out to a metallized version of this iconic track with half-timed grooves, squealing solos and energetic vocals.

Frontman Mo'Royce Peterson says about "I'm So Excited": "Anita Pointer sadly passed away very recently, and this is our tribute to her and her sisters' impact on music, as well as, of course, their everlasting and unbridled enthusiasm for 'pleasures in the night' on this track. The song is about the building, burning anticipation of impending carnal satisfaction. The heart races, hormones surge - gratification is imminent! In the video, the "excited" band members pack themselves into the family minivan, then play the Halftime Show at the Big Bank SuperDuper Dome - an event viewed live by over 700 Billion people worldwide!"

Having introduced their raucous trademark stage show to audiences in the USA, the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland and beyond, and releasing several albums of metalized disco, soft rock and pop covers before even tasting their first viral hit, Tragedy proved early on that they were never just your everyday satirical cover band. These six warriors of wacky fully embody the soul of the original and reimagine it from the top down, infusing the tracks with an undeniably infectious energy that can be felt both on stage or on wax.

And while their 80s hair metal image would imply that plenty of misbehavior is to be seen on the surface, one only need witness Tragedy live a single time to understand that the band’s true overarching message is one of carefree joy, humanity, acceptance and the simple pursuit of a damn good time.

On I Am Woman, Tragedy turn the energy up to 11 with recharged dancehall favorites like “Le Freak”, “Respect” (featuring soul powerhouse Marcy Harriell) and “I’m So Excited”, and double down on the drama with heavy, recomposed covers of belt-worthy classics “Memory” (featuring legendary drag performer, singer and guitarist Mrs. Smith), “Goldfinger” and “Roar”. Tracks like “I Will Survive” evoke the spirit of Queen with choral harmonies and blazing solos, while unabashed anthems like “She Bop” and “Venus” fully convince with authentic 80s hair metal flavor. Power metal reigns on the band’s opus-like version of “Flashdance… What A Feeling” and the theatrical Maiden-meets-Meatloaf-esque “Lay All Your Love On Me”. I Am Woman is bolstered by a retro production aura that allows the intricacy of each rearrangement decision to shine, as blistering guitar work, classic drumlines and dynamic vocal performances cascade throughout each track. With I Am Woman, Tragedy truly embody the spirit of metal classics while providing a fresh take on some of the world’s most timeless classics of empowerment, independence and self-love - important messages that resonate now more than ever.

Pre-order the album here.

I Am Woman tracklisting:

"Le Freak"

"I Will Survive"

"She Bop"

"Memory"

"Lay All Your Love On Me"

"Venus"

"Goldfinger"

"Respect"

"Flashdance... What A Feeling"

"I’m So Excited"

"Here You Come Again"

"All I Wanna Do"

"I Am Woman"

"Roar"

"Venus" video:

Tragedy is set to tour the world in 2023! First, the band will provide support to Steel Panther and Crobot on their newly announced US tour, beginning February 24 in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets for the US tour go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 AM, local time. About a week later, Tragedy will kick off a co-headline European tour with fellow comedy metal icons and labelmates Nanowar Of Steel, beginning April 18 in Southampton, UK. Tickets for the UK & European tour are on sale now. See below for all tour dates and check local venue listings for more information.

Lineup:

Disco Mountain Man - vocals, keys

Mo'Royce Peterson - vocals, guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - bass, vocals

Gibbon Ass Freehly - guitar, vocals, horns

The Infernal Demigibb - drums

The Lord Gibbeth - drums

(Photo - ireallyhopeyouwin)