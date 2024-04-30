TRAIL OF TEARS – “Blood Red Halo” Single, Video Released

Norwegian gothic metal veterans Trail Of Tears continue their triumphant return with a captivating lyric video for their new single, "Blood Red Halo". The track follows the release of the title track, "Winds Of Disdain", from their forthcoming EP of the same name, arriving on May 24, 2024 via The Circle Music.

"Blood Red Halo" delves deeper into the emotional landscape explored on "Winds Of Disdain." A haunting melody intertwines with Ailyn Giménez García's (ex-Sirenia) soaring vocals and Ronny Thorsen's signature growls, weaving a tale of loss and resilience. The lyric video perfectly complements the song's atmosphere, with stark visuals that capture the essence of Trail of Tears' signature gothic aesthetic.

"We're thrilled to share 'Blood Red Halo' with our fans," says Ronny Thorsen. "This song represents another facet of the emotions we're pouring into our new music. The lyric video adds another layer of depth to the story, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the full EP."

"Blood Red Halo" further cements Trail of Tears' return to form. Fans can expect a powerful and dynamic exploration of the band's signature sound on the upcoming Winds Of Disdain EP.

Winds Of Disdain marks the band's first release in over 10 years and signifies a new chapter for Trail Of Tears. They have signed a multifaceted deal with The Circle Music, which will see the release of the Winds Of Disdain EP, a full-length album, and vinyl reissues of all seven of their previous albums, starting with their iconic 1998 debut Disclosure in Red.

“We are finally ready to share the results of our work since first announcing our return back in 2020,” says Ronny Thorsen, Trail Of Tears founder and vocalist. “We're excited to share our first new single and lyric video with you - and hopefully seeing you out there in concert, soon!”

Formed in 1997, Norwegian gothic metallers Trail Of Tears quickly gained acclaim with their debut album Disclosure in Red and relentless touring alongside bands like Tristania and Cradle of Filth. Over the next decade, they released a string of successful albums, each showcasing their blend of dark melodies, soaring vocals, and heavy riffs. The band also saw lineup changes, with founding member Ronny Thorsen remaining a constant.

Despite critical and commercial success, Trail Of Tears went on hiatus in 2013. However, 2020 saw a resurgence for the band. Thorsen spearheaded a reformation, bringing together both original members and long-time collaborators, completed by Ailyn Giménez García (Sirenia).

Pre-order Winds Of Disdain EP here. Digital pre-saves here

Tracklisting:

"Winds Of Disdain"

"Take These Tears"

"No Colours Left"

"Blood Red Halo"

"Blood Red Halo" video:

"Winds Of Disdain" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ronny Thorsen - vocals

Ailyn Giménez García - vocals

Runar Hansen - guitars

Nicolay Jørni Johnsen - guitars and programming

Endre Moe - bass

(Photo - Nat Enemede)