TRAIL OF TEARS Return After More Than 10 Years With Winds Of Disdain EP

Norwegian gothic and symphonic metal pioneers, Trail Of Tears, have signed to Greek record label The Circle Music for a multifaceted deal. The label will release the first new music by the band in over a decade, starting with the Winds Of Disdain EP, followed by a new full-length album.

Winds Of Disdain will be released on May 24 in CD, vinyl and digital formats. The vinyl formats will include marbled red & black vinyl and marbled blue & black vinyl. Pre-orders are available now via The Circle Music, here.

The Circle Music will also issue all seven previous albums by the band on vinyl for the first time, starting with 1998`s iconic debut, Disclosure In Red.

Ronny Thorsen, Trail Of Tears founder and vocalist, commented regarding the signing: “After an extremely challenging period with the pandemic and various setbacks, we are finally ready to share the results of our work since first announcing our return back in 2020.

“We have been considering several options as to how we would like to proceed, and we are very happy having signed to The Circle Music, who will release both our new music in various formats, as well as the old albums on vinyl. Maria and her team have shown a true enthusiasm towards the band from the beginning, which has been a key factor in making our decision. We look forward to sharing our music with all of you, and to see you all out there very soon!”

The Circle Music added: “The ancient Greek philosopher Euripides argued that often "You speak with your silence". This is how we interpret the sudden and unexpected hiatus that Trail of Tears entered shortly after the release of their seventh album "Oscillation". But today, after a decade, the time has come for them to speak and their return is in a deafening way. Having their new material in our hands, we can assure you that the wait was more than worth it. Trail of Tears are one of the pioneers in the field of Gothic Metal and not only have they not said their last word, but they are back more desirous than ever. It is our great pleasure and our excitement to work together with this great band which we have followed since the debut album Disclosure In Red and we will do our best to make this new beginning bring them the success they undoubtedly deserve.”

Trail Of Tears’ origins can be traced as back as 1994 when the musicians experimented under the name Natt but it was in 1997 that Trail Of Tears was established. The band’s discography consists of seven full-length studio albums: Disclosure In Red (DSFA Records), Profoundemonium (DSFA Records), A New Dimension Of Might (Napalm Records), Free Fall Into Fear (Napalm Records), Existentia (Napalm Records), Bloodstained Endurance (Napalm Records), Oscillation (Massacre Records). Following the release of Oscillation in 2013, the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

Fast forward to 2020, founding member Ronny Thorsen finally initiated a reformation of the band, combining both original members and long-running collaborators, completed by acclaimed singer Ailyn Gimenez (ex-Sirenia). After battling the pandemic and ensuing uncertainties, the band is finally able to announce its signing to Greek label The Circle Music for a new EP and following full-length album, a series of vinyl re-releases, as well as a return to the live circuit. The band is fully recharged and stronger than ever.

Winds Of Disdain EP artwork by Gogo Melone.

Tracklisting:

"Winds Of Disdain"

"Take These Tears "

"No Colours Left"

"T.B.A."

Lineup:

Ronny Thorsen - vocals

Ailyn Giménez García - vocals

Runar Hansen - guitars

Nicolay Jørni Johnsen - guitars and programming

Endre Moe - bass



(Photo - Frank Morten Møller)