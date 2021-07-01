TRAILIGHT Confirms ARCHETYPE Guitarist TOÑO TEJEDA To Guest On New Album; Teaser Available

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell, who recently announced that former Strapping Young Lad members Devin Townsend and Jed Simon will guest on the new album currently in the works, has checked in with a new update:

"As Steven (Parent) is finishing up his drum parts and Cory (McBain) is building a mountain of guitars on all the tracks, I am starting to receive the performances of the guest musicians. And so this is as good time to introduce guest #3 on the album, my good buddy, Mr. Toño Tejeda.

Hailing from Mexico, Toño plays guitar for the bands Archetype and Minerva. He was also member of Metal Tribute, Oblivion Requiem, Tenzion, Vitruvius and Erogena with whom he participated co-writing and performing for several years. I'm very happy to have Toño contribute his talents to this album!"

Cordell released a new Trailight album, Sophia, in late 2020. Check it out below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia" href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia">Sophia by Trailight</a>

Tracklist:

"Eon"

"Aftershock"

"Truth"

"The Three Waves"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Island"

"Up In The Air"

"Dance"

"Birth"