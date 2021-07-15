TRAILIGHT - Cover Artwork For Chasing Daylight Album Unveiled

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update on his new album, the follow-up to last year's Sophia:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the artwork for the new album!

After much deliberation as to what direction to take artistically, I decided to land on something visually simple yet allegorically impactful. The lonesome image of the Swan represents a line from the tittle track Chasing Daylight: 'Chase the light of dawn, save our final Swan.'

As the album speaks about this juncture that we find ourselves in the human story, the confusion of people, identity crises, yearning for connection, validation and the process of doing anything to attain that. Chasing whatever light source.

In this chapter of our existence as humans, this is our Swan song, we are the authors of our personal and collective book.

We can choose what to write. Save our final Swan."

Chasing Daylight features guest performances by Devin Townsend, former Strapping Young Lad guitarist Jed Simon, Archetype guitarist Toño Tejeda, The Astral Light drummer Steven Parent, and Cyanotic guitarist Cory McBain.

