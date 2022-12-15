TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Checks In From The Studio With Guitar Tracking Video

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update onhis new album, Mirrors:

"We are almost done! It's been full throttle here over the past couple of months and I must say that the album is shaping Incredibly well and sounding huge. I am very proud of this body of work.

Complimenting Daniel's amazing drumming, the mighty Cory McBain has done an absolutely colossal amount of work on this project, pouring a lot of his musical genius into this. I'm honoured and humbled to co-produce this album with him.

It's about time I showcased some McBainisms so here's a video of Cory tracking parts of the song 'Traveller'. There are layers upon layers of guitars on this album for your ears to feast on!

I can't wait to share this music with you!"

Cordell previously checked in with the following

"We are well into the recording process with two more songs to track, and at this time I would like to present to you the artwork for Mirrors. Each piece was created individually for each one of the songs on the album which reflect the essence of the song both musically and lyrically.

Tracks titles include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Mirrors"

"Lead A Horse to Water"

"Traveller"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Victory"

"Harbour" (acoustic)

Mixing will commence in January and with the release date still TBD, I am hoping for the first quarter of 2023."