TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Pays Tribute To PRIMUS With Bass Playthrough Mini-Medley (Video)

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has shared a new video clip in between recording sessions for his next album. Check out his bass playthrough of Primus classics "Lacquer Head", "Toys Go Winding Down" and "Too Many Puppies".

Cordell recently checked in with a new update on his next Trailght album:

"We are well into the recording process with two more songs to track, and at this time I would like to present to you the artwork for Mirrors. Each piece was created individually for each one of the songs on the album which reflect the essence of the song both musically and lyrically.

Tracks titles include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Mirrors"

"Lead A Horse to Water"

"Traveller"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Victory"

"Harbour" (acoustic)

Mixing will commence in January and with the release date still TBD, I am hoping for the first quarter of 2023."