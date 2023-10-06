TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Pays Tribute To THE POLICE And STING In New Bass Playthrough Video - "Sometimes A Very Simple Bassline Is All You Really Need"

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has shared a new bass playthrough video featuring The Police classic "Synchronicity II" and Sting's "Children Crusade". Check it out below.

Cordell: "Sometimes a very simple bass line is all you really need. Often times I find myself caught in overthinking my own compositions and course correcting while listening to simple albeit profoundly driving bass lines puts me back on track and I'm able to see the bigger picture. Less is less. More is more."

Trailight's latest album, Mirrors, is available on streaming platforms and via BandCamp.

Tracklist:

"The One You Feed"

"Traveller"

"Mirrors"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Lead A Horse To Water"

"Victory"

"Puerto"

