TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Shares "The Making Of Mirrors" Documentary

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"Thank you to all who have supported the new album! If you’ve heard it on streaming platforms and liked it, please consider it purchasing it on BandCamp as it really helps offset the enormous costs. Throughout the recording process of Mirrors, I compiled some video footage and decided to share some words about it."

Tracklist:

"The One You Feed"

"Traveller"

"Mirrors"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Lead A Horse To Water"

"Victory"

"Puerto"

