TRAILIGHT - New Album Being Mixed By Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman DAVE PADDEN

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update on his new album, the follow-up to last year's Sophia:

"The deed has been done and the files have been bounced! Cory (McBain) and Dave (Padden) spent an afternoon working hard on bouncing all of Cory's guitars, orchestration and drum files.

I have sent the rest of this colossal body of work out to Dave as well and at this point; the mixing process for Chasing Daylight has officially begun! I am very excited to hear how things shape up in the mix.

Stay tuned!"

Chasing Daylight features guest performances by Devin Townsend, former Strapping Young Lad guitarist Jed Simon, Archetype guitarist Toño Tejeda, The Astral Light drummer Steven Parent, cellist Anna Kuchkova (Alchemy Chamber), and Cyanotic guitarist Cory McBain.