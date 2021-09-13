TRAILIGHT - New Album To Include Updated Cover Of NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Classic "The Weeping Song"
September 13, 2021, an hour ago
Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update on his new album, the follow-up to last year's Sophia:
"Joining myself, Cory (McBain / guitars) and Steven (Parent / drums), and adding to the long list of guests on the album, including Devin Townsend, Owsin Wong, Toño Tejeda, Anna Kuchkova, Braeden Rangno, Meris Williams and Alannah Clark, I decided to resurrect a cover we did back in 2015 and didn't really give it the proper treatment that it deserved.
'The Weeping Song' by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will be a bonus track on this album, which will feature Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator vocalist) who is also mixing this album, and Burton C. Bell currently of Ascension Of The Watchers and formerly of the band Fear Factory.
We've made this song a lot more up-beat and rockin' than the original."
Check out the 2015 cover of "The Weeping Song" below.