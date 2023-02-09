TRAILIGHT - Recording Of New Album Complete; First Single Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND To Be Released "In The Coming Weeks"

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update:

"After five laborious months, I am thrilled to announce that the recording process for Mirrors is officially done! Joining Daniel, Cory and myself is the list of wonderful and talented guests; Devin, Oswin, Eyal, Dave, Conan, Andrea and Meris who have all contributed their unique and beautiful talents to this project. I am extremely proud of this album and I can't wait to share this with all of you. Daniel Cardoso is taking over mixing duties and will commence very soon.

'The One You Feed' featuring a lead guitar performance by the wonderful Devin Townsend will be available in the coming weeks. Daniel is doing a phenomenal job mixing this album as you will all hear very soon!"

Song titles on Mirrors include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Mirrors"

"Lead A Horse to Water"

"Traveller"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Victory"

"Harbour" (acoustic)