TRAILIGHT - "The One You Feed" Teaser Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming
February 21, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update:
"I am thrilled to announce that the new single will be available on all streaming platforms on February 28th. 'The One You Feed' features stunning performances by Daniel Cardoso, Cory McBain and Devin Townsend."
Daniel Cardoso - Drums
Cory McBain - Guitars / keys
Devin Townsend - Lead guitar
Omer Cordell - Bass / vocals / keys
Meris Williams - Backing vocals
Produced by Omer Cordell and Cory McBain
Mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso
Song titles on the new Trailight album, Mirrors, include:
"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)
"Mirrors"
"Lead A Horse to Water"
"Traveller"
"Elegy"
"Harbour"
"Victory"
"Harbour" (acoustic)