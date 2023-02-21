TRAILIGHT - "The One You Feed" Teaser Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming

February 21, 2023, 12 minutes ago

news trailight devin townsend heavy metal

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update:

"I am thrilled to announce that the new single will be available on all streaming platforms on February 28th. 'The One You Feed' features stunning performances by Daniel Cardoso, Cory McBain and Devin Townsend." 

Daniel Cardoso - Drums 
Cory McBain - Guitars / keys 
Devin Townsend - Lead guitar 
Omer Cordell - Bass / vocals / keys 
Meris Williams - Backing vocals
Produced by Omer Cordell and Cory McBain
Mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso

Song titles on the new Trailight album, Mirrors, include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)
"Mirrors"
"Lead A Horse to Water"
"Traveller"
"Elegy"
"Harbour"
"Victory"
"Harbour" (acoustic)



