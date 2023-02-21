TRAILIGHT - "The One You Feed" Teaser Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update:

"I am thrilled to announce that the new single will be available on all streaming platforms on February 28th. 'The One You Feed' features stunning performances by Daniel Cardoso, Cory McBain and Devin Townsend."

Daniel Cardoso - Drums

Cory McBain - Guitars / keys

Devin Townsend - Lead guitar

Omer Cordell - Bass / vocals / keys

Meris Williams - Backing vocals

Produced by Omer Cordell and Cory McBain

Mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso

Song titles on the new Trailight album, Mirrors, include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Mirrors"

"Lead A Horse to Water"

"Traveller"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Victory"

"Harbour" (acoustic)