TRAIN And REO SPEEDWAGON Announce Co-Headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 North American Tour

Iconic hitmakers Train and REO Speedwagon have announced they will be joining forces for this summer’s hottest co-headlining tour. The diamond-selling bands will be hitting the road on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, bringing together Train’s critically-acclaimed catalog of global hits with REO Speedwagon’s vast collection of timeless classics for an unforgettable night of music, high energy, and fun that transcends generations. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans nationwide will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites.

Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour kicks off on July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater, making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Joining Train and REO Speedwagon on the road as direct support on all dates is very special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Full tour routing can be found below.

To celebrate the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will take the stage at LA’s famed Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip this Thursday, February 1 for an intimate sneak preview concert that is not to be missed. Tickets for the show go on sale today at 12pm PT here. Additionally, the bands will be stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 31 for a very special collaboration, which marks their first-ever performance together on stage. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC at 11:35p/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu.

Of the tour, Train frontman Pat Monahan shared: “When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said: “Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10am local time at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour Dates:

July

8 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^

19 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^

31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August

1 - Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

3 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

20 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place ^

23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

31 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



^ No REO Speedwagon

* Not a Live Nation Date