TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Announce 2023 Winter Tour; Video Trailer

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), today announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2023 winter tour, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO And More”.

A message states: "Rock out this holiday season with TSO as we bring back The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More! We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is our best show in years. We can’t wait to be back together for the rock holiday tradition we all know and love. See you on the road!"

For details on Fan Club Pre-Sale, General Pre-sale, and limited discounted tickets, head here. All dates and a video trailer below.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00 PM

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7:00 PM

17 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:00 PM

18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

19 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

22 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 7:00 PM

24 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

24 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:00 PM

25 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

29 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:00 PM

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center - 7:00 PM

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - 7:00 PM

30 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:00 PM

December

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

6 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 7:00 PM

8 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Ft Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

10 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

13 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:00 PM

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:00 PM

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum - 7:00 PM

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 7:30 PM

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

17 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

20 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena - 7:00 PM

20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

21 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM