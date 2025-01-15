TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Minutemen Family Of Companies, And Barney Monk Event Staffing Gift Vet Tix $100,000 From The Lost Christmas Eve Tour Concert Tickets

In support for America’s veterans, Vet Tix is proud to announce that Minutemen Family of Companies and Barney Monk Event Staffing donated $50,000 to provide free tickets for veterans to attend Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s (TSO) electrifying 2024 winter tour, The Lost Christmas Eve. In an inspiring gesture of generosity, TSO matched this donation dollar-for-dollar.

This latest donation to Vet Tix is a testament to the ongoing commitment of TSO and Jay Lucarelli President and CEO Minutemen Family of Companies and Barney Monk Event Staffing to support the veteran community. With this contribution, veterans across the country were able to experience the unforgettable magic of TSO’s grand return of The Lost Christmas Eve to stages across the country.

"We are incredibly grateful to Jay Lucarelli, The Minutemen Family of Companies, and Barney Monk Event Staffing for their generous support of our mission to provide unforgettable experiences for our nation’s heroes,” said Vet Tix Founder, CEO and U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III. “This partnership allows us to give the magic of TSO to those who have served our country with courage and sacrifice.”

This contribution brought TSO's total charitable donations for the 2024 tour to over $800,000 - at least $1 for every concert ticket sold- further solidifying the band's commitment to giving back to the community. Since its first tour, TSO has now surpassed an impressive $20 million in total charitable giving.

The 2024 TSO tour, which began on November 13 and concluded December 30, featured a completely reimagined production of The Lost Christmas Eve with cutting-edge visuals, pyrotechnics, and a high-energy second set packed with TSO’s greatest hits and fan favorites.

Previously, the partnership between Lucarelli, his companies, and TSO has had a significant impact on the group’s charitable efforts, adding $65,000 to TSO’s charity donations during the 2023 tour alone.

(Pictured at top, left to right: Adam Lind (Night Castle Management), TSO’s Chris Caffery, Jay Lucarelli)