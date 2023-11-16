TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Offer Winter Tour Sneak Peek; Video

Multi-platinum rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), have kicked-off its spectacular holiday tour, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More".

TSO have shared the video below, stating: "Check out a sneak peek of this year’s tour and get a glimpse of some of the surprises that we’re bringing to you this winter. This is one of the most impressive shows we’ve ever brought to the stage and we can’t wait for all of you to experience it for yourselves."

This year's TSO tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve," which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. After the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7:00 PM

17 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:00 PM

18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

19 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

22 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 7:00 PM

24 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

24 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:00 PM

25 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

29 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:00 PM

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center - 7:00 PM

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - 7:00 PM

30 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:00 PM

December

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

6 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 7:00 PM

8 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Ft Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

10 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

13 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:00 PM

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:00 PM

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum - 7:00 PM

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 7:30 PM

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

17 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

20 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena - 7:00 PM

20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

21 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

On November 10, TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, digitally released of The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version (click here). The group previously released music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic as a deluxe pop-up galaxy blue vinyl 2LP edition and a standard black vinyl 2LP edition; plus, a clear vinyl pressing of Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

(Photo - Jason McEachern)