TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Performs SAVATAGE Classics Live In Green Bay; Fan-Filmed Video From East Coast Kick-Off Show Streaming

The East Coast company of the multi-platinum rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), kicked-off its spectacular holiday tour, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More" on November 15th in Green Bay, WI at Resch Center. Fan-filmed video from the show, featuring some Savatage classics, can be viewed below.

2023 TSO East:

Guitar - Chris Caffery & Joel Hoekstra

Drums - Jeff Plate

Bass - Tony Dickinson

Violin - Roddy Chong

Keyboards - Derek Wieland & Mee Eun Kim

Narrator - Bryan Hicks

Singers: Natalya Rose, Georgia Napolitano, Mackenzie Meadows, Gabbie Rae, Kayla Reeves, Zak Stevens, John Brink, Robin Borneman, Caleb Johnson, Russell Allen.

Setlist:

"The Hourglass" (Savatage)

"Mozart/Figaro"

"The Lost Christmas Eve"

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve / O Come All Ye Faithful / O Holy Night"

"Good King Joy"

"Christmas Dreams"

"Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)" (Savatage)

"Christmas Canon Rock"

"What Child Is This?"

"Music Box Blues"

"First Snow"

"Promises to Keep"

"This Christmas Day"

"Temptation Revelation" (Savatage cover)

"The Mountain"

"Christmas Jam"

"Joy of Man's Desire / An Angel's Share"

"Christmas Nights in Blue"

"The March of the Kings / Hark the Herald Angels Sing"

"A Mad Russian's Christmas"

"Queen of the Winter Night"

"This Isn't What We Meant" (Savatage cover)

"Wizards in Winter"

"Carmina Burana"

"The Snow Came Down"

"Requiem (The Fifth)"

"Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)" (Reprise) (Savatage)

This year's TSO tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve," which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. After the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

Tour dates:

December

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

2 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

6 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:00 PM

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 7:00 PM

8 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Ft Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

9 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

10 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

13 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:00 PM

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:00 PM

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum - 7:00 PM

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 7:30 PM

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

17 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

20 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena - 7:00 PM

20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

21 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

On November 10, TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, digitally released of The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Complete Narrated Version (click here). The group previously released music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic as a deluxe pop-up galaxy blue vinyl 2LP edition and a standard black vinyl 2LP edition; plus, a clear vinyl pressing of Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

(Photo - Jason McEachern)