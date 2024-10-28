"TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Radio" And "Rockin' Xmas" To Launch As Part Of SiriusXM's New Holiday Season Programming

SiriusXM today announced the return of its extensive holiday music lineup with 26 festive channels, including a new channel, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Radio. The holiday season officially kicks off on Friday, November 1 on SiriusXM with many of the channels live now and streaming on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM’s highly anticipated holiday lineup will ring in the season early with a wide variety of festive tunes including traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols and Hanukkah music as well as several genre-specific channels including holiday pop, country Christmas, seasonal soul and more.

This year’s newest addition, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Radio, will feature a mix of holiday classics handpicked by the holiday connoisseur himself as well as funny stories, holiday dedications to fans and an inside look at the making of his new album Holiday Seasoning, that releases November 1. The channel will also air “Jimmy Fallon’s 12 Days of Christmas” special consisting of a dozen curated genre-specific playlists from yacht rock to country and more, as well as a Thanksgiving dinner special hosted by Fallon.

Also returning this holiday season are a myriad of channels exclusive to SiriusXM including Hallmark Radio, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, Mannheim Steamroller Channel and more.

SiriusXM’s holiday channels are available to subscribers nationwide in their cars and on the SiriusXM app. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. For more information visit siriusxm.com/music/holidays.

SiriusXM’s Holiday Channel Line-Up:

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio: Celebrate the Holiday Season by listening to a mix of classic holiday songs personally picked by Jimmy Fallon as well as funny stories, exclusive holiday mixes and holiday dedications to fans around the world. This channel will also give listeners a rare and intimate look into the making of Jimmy Fallon’s new album, Holiday Seasoning, featuring the Jonas Brothers, the Roots, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, Dolly Parton and more. Available on the SiriusXM app and on channel 17 from November 1 through December 27.

Acoustic Christmas: Unplug this Christmas with nothing but acoustic holiday tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs from well-known singer songwriters and bands like Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Norah Jones, The Lumineers and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26 and on channel 3 from December 24 through December 25.

Christmas Spirit: Christmas music and family holiday favorites all from contemporary Christian artists heard on The Message. Here, the reason for the season is not just remembered, He’s celebrated in song, commercial free! Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26 and on channel 65 on December 6 through December 26.

Cool Jazz Christmas: Elevate the season with a jazzy holiday soundtrack that is everything you need for a cool yule! Pour the eggnog and let the festivities begin with Christmas classics from some of the greatest contemporary and smooth jazz instrumentalists including Dave Koz, David Benoit, Jonathan Butler and Boney James, plus a sprinkling of some of the smoothest vocals of the season from the likes of Diana Krall, Anita Baker, Take 6 and Natalie Cole. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Country Christmas: Country stars spanning many generations come together with both traditional and contemporary holiday songs. Hear music from artists including George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26 and on channel 58 from December 4 through December 26.

Hallmark Radio: Hallmark Radio is back for the holidays featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Hear the songs you love including new music from this year’s holiday movies and special greetings from Hallmark's fan favorite stars. Hallmark Radio is the perfect way to embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones near and far. Listen all season long! Available on the SiriusXM app and on channel 105 from November 1 through December 26.

Holiday Chill-Out: SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo relaxing electronic holiday favorites. ’Tis the season to relax. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Holiday Instrumentals: String, piano and orchestral versions of seasonal favorites designed to set the holiday mood. No vocals…just instruments playing holiday hits so you can sing along! Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Holiday Pops: Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites performed by the greatest classical artists of all-time including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Luciano Pavarotti, New York Philharmonic, King’s College Choir, Boston Pops and Thomas Hampson. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26 and on channel 78 from December 24 through December 25.

Holiday Traditions: Traditional holiday favorites from the '40s through the '60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Peggy Lee, Burl Ives and Nat 'King' Cole. Available on the SiriusXM app year-round and on channel 71 from November 1 through December 26.

Holidays with Jessi & Friends: Celebrate the holidays with Jessi Cruickshank and friends as they bring you a festive mix of comedy, stories, and music. Join them as they share heartwarming holiday traditions, favorite recipes and the ultimate holiday playlist with hits from Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Holly: Modern holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, John Legend, Brenda Lee, Train, Gwen Stefani, and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through January 8 and on channel 79 from November 1 through December 26.

Jingle Jamz: Jingle Jamz features a mix of R&B and Hip-Hop artists from the 90’s to now, singing and rapping about the holidays. ’Tis the season to be jammin’ with artists like Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, John Legend and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Jolly Christmas: Upbeat, energetic holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and Jose Feliciano. Feel-good, singing along with the songs you know, bringing smiles to the season. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Kids Christmas: The soundtrack for the most magical time of year! Welcome the holiday season with songs the whole family will love. From holiday classics to today’s most jingle-jangling tunes: It’s all here on Kid’s Christmas! Rudolph, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snowman take over the airwaves to delight both kids and kids-at-heart all season long. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Mannheim Steamroller Channel: Celebrate the holidays with Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller featuring their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock inspired Christmas music. Explore more than three decades of their majestic sounds plus Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire music. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Navidad: Latin holiday music and traditional sounds, including Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Tito El Bambino, Marco Antonio Solís and Fania All-Stars. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through January 8.

New Year's Nation: It's a non-stop party with New Year's Nation! Your ultimate upbeat multi-format collection featuring the year's biggest hits to ring in the new year. Available on channel 79 from December 27 through January 3.

Noël Incontournable: Holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics and contemporary holiday hits from the ‘60s to today with music from Ginette Reno, Bruno Pelletier and Laurence Nerbonne. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Radio Hanukkah: Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday. Available on the SiriusXM app December 24 through January 4.

Real Jazz Holiday: Bop and swing under the mistletoe with some of the most memorable Christmas classics that make for a “real” jazz holiday! Hear jazz masters like Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and the Count Basie Orchestra to today’s stars like Wynton Marsalis, Samara Joy and Christian McBride. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Rockin' Xmas: SiriusXM’s Rockin’ Xmas Channel brings you memorable Christmas songs that Rock including hits from AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, U2, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Eagles, Blink-182 and more. Trim your tree and fill your stockings and ears with Classic Rock, Punk Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, Hair Metal and Blues Rock…All songs that will rock your holidays. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Sleep Christmas: Drift off to meditative versions of classic Christmas melodies and stay well-rested throughout the holidays with Sleep Christmas. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

Smokey's Holiday Soul Town: Celebrate the season with Smokey Robinson as he plays soulful holiday faves from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s! From standards by Etta James and Eartha Kitt, to classics from Stevie Wonder and The Temptations - you'll hear them all in Smokey's Holiday Soul Town. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26 and on channel 74 from December 4 through December 26.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio: ‘Tis the season for the multi-generational holiday tradition Trans-Siberian Orchestra! Dive into the realm where rock music pushes classical’s boundaries, where holiday classics fuse with powerful electric guitars, and where a diverse lineup of vocalists come together to create storytelling like no other. Hear the band’s iconic Christmas discography, exclusive concert recordings, original shows hosted by band members and much more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

70s/80s Holidays: Sing along to the biggest holiday songs from the 1970s & ‘80s. Available on the SiriusXM app November 1 through December 26.

This year, multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) kicks off a monumental winter tour on November 13th. The tour marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera "The Lost Christmas Eve," reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

Tickets are on sale now at www.trans-siberian.com.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock's most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli said, “When I was working on Lost Christmas Eve with Paul O'Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn't as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That's why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. The Lost Christmas Eve is about that hope: it's never too late for any of us."

This year's tour marks the grand return of "The Lost Christmas Eve" to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.

Dates:

November

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00 PM

13 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena - 7:00 PM

15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - 7:00 PM

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

16 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

17 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

20 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:30 PM

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena - 7:00 PM

21 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - 7:00 PM

22 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:00 PM

22 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

23 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre - 7:30 PM

27 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

29 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

December

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

4 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - 7:00 PM

4 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 7:00 PM

5 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - 7:00 PM

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:00 PM

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

6 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 7:00 PM

7 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

7 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

11 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - 7:00 PM

11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - 7:00 PM

12 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

13 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

18 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

18 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 7:00 PM

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:00 PM

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 7:00 PM

20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

"The Lost Christmas Eve" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

(Top photo - Jason McEachern, 2023)