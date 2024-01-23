TRANSIT METHOD Share “Frostbite” Single; Visualizer Streaming

Austin, TX prog-metal quartet Transit Method’s third full-length album Othervoid is out on February 2, 2024, via Brutal Panda Records. Today, the band shares the third single “Frostbite."

Matt LoCoco of Transit Method comments on the new single “Frostbite”.

“I wrote ‘Frostbite’ in one fell swoop during the infamous winter storm that devastated Texas in February 2021. I remember sitting in my room, looking out the window, thinking about the millions of people without electricity, water, or food — some literally freezing to death in single-digit temperatures — and how it all could have been easily avoided.

“I felt frustrated and angry, but mostly helpless at the fact that there was nothing I could do to help anyone. I channeled those emotions into the music and lyrics. Once I presented it to the band, we all felt it was something special. We took care in fine-tuning the final arrangement together and consider it the centerpiece of Othervoid.”

Additionally, Transit Method have announced a Bandcamp Virtual Listening Party on January 31, 2024 at 7 PM EST / 6 PM CST where they will join fans to listen to Othervoid in its entirety before its release. RSVP here.

Othervoid marks the prog-metal quartet's most bludgeoning, infectious and ambitious album to date. Brothers Matt LoCoco (vocals/guitar) and Mike LoCoco (drums) are joined by new members Bryan Rolli (guitars/vocals) and live Panopticon violinist Charlie Anderson (bass) cementing the band's definitive lineup.

Othervoid's seven tracks show the breadth of the band's songwriting. The punk-metal riffs and dueling guitars of "Psychometry" evoke Mutoid Man and Iron Maiden, while the vocal harmonies and trad-metal gallop of "The Outside" recall Mastodon and Thin Lizzy. The album reaches its astonishing climax on "Frostbite," a shapeshifting, nine-minute epic inspired by the 2021 freeze that left millions of Texans stranded at home without power and claimed hundreds of lives.

Othervoid is the result of years of turmoil and triumph. With their future uncertain, Transit Method charged into the eye of the storm and emerged on the other side with the strongest album of their career. The path was challenging, unpredictable and exhilarating - just like Othervoid.

Album art by Marald Van Haasteren:

Tracklisting:

“Into Your Mind”

“Nightmare Machines”

“Psychometry”

“Another Wasted Life”

“The Outside”

“Savage Creatures”

“Frostbite”

"Frostbite" visualizer:

“Another Wasted Life” video:

To celebrate the release of their third full-length album, Othervoid, Transit Method will headline at Hotel Vegas in Austin, TX on February 2, 2024. They will be joined by local titans Scorpion Child & Megafauna.

(Photo – Ismael Quintanilla III)