TRANSIT METHOD Share Video For New Single “Another Wasted Life”

Austin, TX prog-metal quartet Transit Method’s third full-length album Othervoid is out on February 2, 2024 via Brutal Panda Records. Today, the band shares the second single and official video for “Another Wasted Life”.

“Another Wasted Life” was filmed live at Independence Brewery in Austin, TX in November, 2023 and directed by Justin Wilson (“Psychometry” music video director).

Additionally, Transit Method have announced a Bandcamp Virtual Listening Party on January 31, 2024 at 7 PM EST / 6 PM CST where they will join fans to listen to Othervoid in its entirety before its release. RSVP here.

Transit Method elaborate on new single “Another Wasted Life”:

“'Another Wasted Life' was a great collaborative exercise in building a song backward. Charlie first presented the gnarled outro riff, which we offset with the slower, grinding riffs that make up the bulk of the song. Austin has a robust doom metal scene, and the first half of the song is a nod to that. Factor in the melodic choruses and thrashy, double-bass ending, and it’s a great sampler of Transit Method’s unique strengths.”

Othervoid marks the prog-metal quartet's most bludgeoning, infectious and ambitious album to date. Brothers Matt LoCoco (vocals/guitar) and Mike LoCoco (drums) are joined by new members Bryan Rolli (guitars/vocals) and live Panopticon violinist Charlie Anderson (bass) cementing the band's definitive lineup.

Othervoid's seven tracks show the breadth of the band's songwriting. The punk-metal riffs and dueling guitars of "Psychometry" evoke Mutoid Man and Iron Maiden, while the vocal harmonies and trad-metal gallop of "The Outside" recall Mastodon and Thin Lizzy. The album reaches its astonishing climax on "Frostbite," a shapeshifting, nine-minute epic inspired by the 2021 freeze that left millions of Texans stranded at home without power and claimed hundreds of lives.

Othervoid is the result of years of turmoil and triumph. With their future uncertain, Transit Method charged into the eye of the storm and emerged on the other side with the strongest album of their career. The path was challenging, unpredictable and exhilarating - just like Othervoid.

Album art by Marald Van Haasteren:

Tracklisting:

“Into Your Mind”

“Nightmare Machines”

“Psychometry”

“Another Wasted Life”

“The Outside”

“Savage Creatures”

“Frostbite”

“Another Wasted Life” video:

To celebrate the release of their third full-length album, Othervoid, Transit Method will headline at Hotel Vegas in Austin, TX on February 2, 2024. They will be joined by local titans Scorpion Child & Megafauna.

(Photo – Ismael Quintanilla III)