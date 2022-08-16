TRAUMA Debut Music Video For New Single "Death Of The Angel"

Bay Area thrash metal band, Trauma, have released "Death Of The Angel", the second single from their upcoming album, Awakening. The song is accompanied by an official video, which can be viewed below. Stream the single here.

Says the band: "This song is heavily influenced by serial killers in general, and Ted Bundy in particular. It’s written from Ted's point of view, and highlights some of his real atrocities. The end of the song has a beautiful melody that you could be singing about flowers and rainbows, but the actual lyrics make it exceptionally brutal."

Awakening will be released on September 9 via Massacre Records, and will available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats. Pre-orderit here.

Tracklisting:

"Walk Away"

"Ted Talks"

"Death Of The Angel"

"Meat"

"The River Red"

"Burn"

"Falling Down"

"Voodoo"

"End Of Everything"

"Blind"

"Death Machine"

"Walk Away" video: