TRAUMA Debut "Walk Away" Music Video; More Awakening Album Details Revealed

Metal vets, Trauma, have released a video for "Walk Away", the first single from the band's upcoming new album. Watch below.

Says Trauma about the song: "There are a lot of different elements to this song, musically with dynamics and tempo changes, lots of harmony guitars and blistering drums. It's a long song that has so many interesting parts - it never gets boring or repetitive. Lyrically this song explores the never-ending conflict in the Middle East."

"Walk Away" is featured on Trauma's upcoming album, Awakening, which promises to be a lot heavier than its predecessors, and will be a feast for every metal fan!

Awakening will be released on September 9 via Massacre Records, and will available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats, you can already pre-order it here.

Tracklisting:

"Walk Away"

"Ted Talks"

"Death Of The Angel"

"Meat"

"The River Red"

"Burn"

"Falling Down"

"Voodoo"

"End Of Everything"

"Blind"

"Death Machine"

In other band news, Trauma make their in concert performance debut promoting the forthcoming album release at The Alcatraz Festival, taking place in Kortrijk, Belgium, with a scheduled performance for Sunday, August 14 from 4 - 4:50 PM on the Helldorado Stage.

(Photo - Bill Towner, Red Nova Digital)