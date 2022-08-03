TRAUMA Part Ways With Bassist GREG CHRISTIAN; Former FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Player Steps Up For Live Dates

Bay Area thrash metal band, Trauma, has parted ways with bassist Greg Christian, after both parties came to a mutual decision. The band wish Greg all the best in his musical undertakings.

Greg played bass on the band’s last two albums, As The World Dies and Awakening. Awakening will be released on September 9 via Massacre Records.

Michael Spencer, formerly with Flotsam And Jetsam and Sentinel Beast, has stepped in for the band’s appearances at the Little Devil Club on August 13 and the Alcatraz Festival on August 14.

“I’ve done shows in the past with both Brian and Joe and had a copy of As The World Dies, the band’s 2018 release,” says Spencer, best known for being the bassist to fill the unexpected void in Flotsam, after Jason Newsted quickly left the band for Metallica. “So when Brian called to see I’d be interested in helping the band fill their open bass spot for some European dates, after sending me few advanced tracks off Trauma's new album Awakening, I was in. Pretty impressive music coming from the guys that will be a blast to play live at Alcatraz Metal Festival, hopefully hanging with a few of my Belgian and Dutch friends.”



And Trauma is excited about playing on stage with Michael: "We are delighted to have Michael Spencer onboard for these shows."

In addition to Brian Allen (vocals), Trauma's lineup that recorded Awakening features Joe Fraulob (guitar), Steve Robello (guitar), Greg Christian (bass), and Kris Gustofson (drums). Awakening was produced by Juan Urteaga and features artwork by Ioannis.

Awakening will be released on September 9 via Massacre Records, and will available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats, you can already pre-order it here.

Tracklisting:

"Walk Away"

"Ted Talks"

"Death Of The Angel"

"Meat"

"The River Red"

"Burn"

"Falling Down"

"Voodoo"

"End Of Everything"

"Blind"

"Death Machine"

"Walk Away" video:

(Photo - Bill Towner, Red Nova Digital)