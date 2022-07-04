Travel Warnings Affect GUNS N' ROSES Fans Ahead Of Glasgow Gig

Guns N’ Roses revellers have been warned of “limited” train services running from Glasgow ahead of the rock band’s gig this week, reports STV News.

The American rock legends will take over Glasgow Green on Tuesday (July 5), following in the footsteps of Liam Gallagher, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, who have all played major gigs in the city in recent weeks.

Three of the band’s original lineup will take to the stage for the eagerly awaited show as part of their European tour, which was cancelled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attendees can expect to see rockstars Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan perform classic hits like "Paradise City", "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "You Could Be Mine" alongside their current guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Amid mounting excitement for the legendary band’s biggest-ever Scottish show, Scotrail has warned revellers of “limited” services running out from the city centre after the gig. Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains running from Glasgow city centre after 11pm - when the concert ends.

On July 1, Guns N' Roses performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. During their set they were joined by country-pop star Carrie Underwood for "Sweet Child O' Mine", and for "Paradise City" during the encore. Check out fan-filmed video below.