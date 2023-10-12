TREVOR RABIN Continues Rio Track By Track Video Series With "Egoli"

Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer, and producer, released Rio - his first solo of vocal material in 34 years - on October 6 worldwide. Today, Rabin discusses the track, "Egoli", in this track by track video:

Rio is available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album.

The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: “I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.”

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Mistakes"

"Push"

"Oklahoma"

"Paradise"

"Thandi"

"Goodbye"

"Tumbleweed"

"These Tears"

"Egoli"

"Toxic"

The Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray also features the following bonus tracks:

"Spek & Polly"

"Fragile" (Demo)

"Georgia"

"Oklahoma" video:

"Push" video:

"Big Mistakes" video:

Rio video interview series: