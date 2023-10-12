TREVOR RABIN Continues Rio Track By Track Video Series With "Egoli"
October 12, 2023, 6 minutes ago
Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer, and producer, released Rio - his first solo of vocal material in 34 years - on October 6 worldwide. Today, Rabin discusses the track, "Egoli", in this track by track video:
Rio is available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album.
The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: “I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.”
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Big Mistakes"
"Push"
"Oklahoma"
"Paradise"
"Thandi"
"Goodbye"
"Tumbleweed"
"These Tears"
"Egoli"
"Toxic"
The Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray also features the following bonus tracks:
"Spek & Polly"
"Fragile" (Demo)
"Georgia"
"Oklahoma" video:
"Big Mistakes" video:
Rio video interview series: