TREVOR RABIN Continues Rio Track By Track Video Series With "Paradise"

October 10, 2023, 56 minutes ago

news classic rock trevor rabin yes

TREVOR RABIN Continues Rio Track By Track Video Series With "Paradise"

Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer, and producer, released Rio - his first solo of vocal material in 34 years - on October 6 worldwide. Today, Rabin discusses the track, "Paradise", in this track by track video:

Rio is available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album.

The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: “I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.”

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Mistakes"
"Push"
"Oklahoma"
"Paradise"
"Thandi"
"Goodbye"
"Tumbleweed"
"These Tears"
"Egoli"
"Toxic"

The Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray also features the following bonus tracks:

"Spek & Polly"
"Fragile" (Demo)
"Georgia"

"Oklahoma" video:

"Big Mistakes" video:

Rio video interview series:



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews