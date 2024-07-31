TRIBULATION Announce Sub Rosa In Æternum Album, Release New Single And Lyric Video "Tainted Skies"; Lyric Video

Sweden’s goth metal maestros, Tribulation, proudly announce the release of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Sub Rosa In Æternum, the first long player after their award-winning album, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound in 2021.

In celebration of the exciting news, the band shares a new single and lyric video from Sub Rosa In Æternum, called "Tainted Skies". Stream/download the single here, and watch the lyric video below.

Guitarist Adam Zaars comments on the new single and lyric video release: "The old and the new. 'Tainted Skies' is a fairly straight forward Tribulation song written by Joseph. He gives the whole sound his own spin and takes us through murky depths and shadowy skies, from death to new life."

On Sub Rosa in Æternum, Tribulation conjure a new beast: Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, Sub Rosa In Æternum is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.

More information will be revealed soon.

In June, Tribulation released the first single, "Saturn Coming Down". Accompanied by a haunting music video, the single revealed a new side of the band while staying true to their dark sound and compelling melodies. Stream/download the single here.

Tribulation will be supporting legendary progressive metal pioneers Opeth on their upcoming North America tour, which will kick off on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI and conclude on Halloween night in San Francisco, CA this October with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Tribulation is known for their unique blend of gothic and death metal. Formed in 2005, the band consists of Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass), Adam Zaars (Guitar), Joseph Tholl (Guitar) and Oscar Leander (Drums). They have released several captivating albums during their career and are renowned for their theatrical live performances. "Saturn Coming Down" marks the first release of the band after their 2023 EP Hamartia, which has achieved critical acclaim after Tribulation’s award-winning last studio album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound in 2021.

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)

Adam Zaars (Guitar)

Joseph Tholl (Guitar)

Oscar Leander (Drums)

(Photo - Damón Zurawski)