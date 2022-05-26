TRIBULATION Signs New Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

One of the most esteemed names in modern Swedish metal, Tribulation, have extended their partnership with their long-standing record label, Century Media Records, and have not only entered into a new worldwide deal, but are also working on new music right now.

Furthermore, Tribulation’s latest album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound (2021) won a Swedish Grammis Award last week for Best Rock/Metal Album. The band beat out At The Gates, Lucifer, The Night Flight Orchestra and Nestor for this category/award. It is the second Swedish Grammis Tribulation’s have won, the first award being for their 2018 effort Down Below.

“After this involuntary hiatus, this global societal and cultural hiccup, we are just about to return to the stages and as already announced, we have already started our next chapter. As of now, we have a few new songs recorded that will be released digitally later this year and on wax as soon as possible after that. It’s a Tribulation you will recognize, but in a new shroud with new tastes and smells. Angrier, darker, and a tad more cynical. We have also slowly started working on our next album that we will yet again release with our long-term partners Century Media Records, with whom we have now signed a worldwide deal. Make sure to catch us live this summer,” states Tribulation’s guitarist and founding member, Adam Zaars, about signing to Century Media and their upcoming release plans.

Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media, adds, “We are happy to extend our partnership with Tribulation. Band and label have gone a long way together already. We are looking forward to years ahead of us as the band’s worldwide label home.”

Pictured above, from left to right: Philipp Schulte (Century Media / Director), Niklas Tschaikowsky (Century Media / Product Manager), Classe Brewitz (Sony Music Sweden), Adam Zaars (Tribulation / Guitars), Johannes Andersson (Tribulation / Vocals & Bass), Jenny Walroth (Tribulation PR Agent Sweden), Oscar Leander (Tribulation / Drums), Joseph Tholl (Tribulation / Guitars)

Check out Tribulation’s most recently released 18-minute opus "The Dhampir", which has previously only been available in full length as a bonus track on the deluxe vinyl version of the band’s critically acclaimed album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. Listen to The Dhampir here, and below:

The album is also available to purchase/stream in its various formats here.

Tribulation is:

Johannes Andersson (vocals, bass)

Adam Zaars (guitars)

Joseph Tholl (guitars)

Oscar Leander (drums