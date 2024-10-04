TRIBULATION Unveils “Murder In Red” Music Video
October 4, 2024, an hour ago
Swedish gothic metal maestros, Tribulation, will release their sixth studio album, Sub Rosa in Æternum, on November 1 via Century Media Records.
New video and single for “Murder In Red” is available below. The video was directed by Brendan McGowan and stars Katrina Necciai, band footage by Damon Zurawski.
On Sub Rosa in Æternum, Tribulation conjure new beast: Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, 'Sub Rosa In Æternum' is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"The Unrelenting Choir"
"Tainted Skies"
"Saturn Coming Down"
"Hungry Waters"
"Drink The Love Of God"
"Murder In Red"
"Time & The Vivid Ore"
"Reaping Song"
"Poison Pages"
"I takt med otiden" (Bonus track on Ltd. CD Mediabook + Ltd. Deluxe LPs only)
"Murder In Red" video:
"Hungry Waters" video:
"Tainted Skies" lyric video:
"Saturn Coming Down" video:
Tribulation will be supporting legendary progressive metal pioneers Opeth on their upcoming North America tour, which will kick off on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI and conclude on Halloween night in San Francisco, CA this October with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia
16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Lineup:
Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)
Adam Zaars (Guitar)
Joseph Tholl (Guitar)
Oscar Leander (Drums)
(Photo - Damón Zurawski)