TRIBULATION Unveils “Murder In Red” Music Video

Swedish gothic metal maestros, Tribulation, will release their sixth studio album, Sub Rosa in Æternum, on November 1 via Century Media Records.

New video and single for “Murder In Red” is available below. The video was directed by Brendan McGowan and stars Katrina Necciai, band footage by Damon Zurawski.

On Sub Rosa in Æternum, Tribulation conjure new beast: Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, 'Sub Rosa In Æternum' is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.

Tracklisting:

"The Unrelenting Choir"

"Tainted Skies"

"Saturn Coming Down"

"Hungry Waters"

"Drink The Love Of God"

"Murder In Red"

"Time & The Vivid Ore"

"Reaping Song"

"Poison Pages"

"I takt med otiden" (Bonus track on Ltd. CD Mediabook + Ltd. Deluxe LPs only)

"Murder In Red" video:

"Hungry Waters" video:

"Tainted Skies" lyric video:

"Saturn Coming Down" video:

Tribulation will be supporting legendary progressive metal pioneers Opeth on their upcoming North America tour, which will kick off on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI and conclude on Halloween night in San Francisco, CA this October with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)

Adam Zaars (Guitar)

Joseph Tholl (Guitar)

Oscar Leander (Drums)

(Photo - Damón Zurawski)