TRIBULATION Unveils Music Video For New Single "Hungry Waters"

Swedish gothic metal maestros, Tribulation, are pleased to reveal that pre-orders are now live for their sixth studio album, Sub Rosa in Æternum, due on November 1 via Century Media Records.

In celebration, the band is now unveiling the third single from the offering, "Hungry Waters", which can be found below in a music video directed by Damon Zurawski .

Tribulation’s "Hungry Waters" is a mesmerizing exploration of the depths of desire, the pull of oblivion, and the relentless hunger that drives humans forward. This song captures the haunting tension between yearning and surrender and the lyrics weave a dark and immersive narrative, and paint the powerful imagery of drifting through endless, treacherous seas.

Guitarist Adam Zaars comments, "'Hungry Waters' takes us yet further down this untrodden path we've entered and is something we've simply never done before. For me, it's one of the highlights of the upcoming album with its mix of melancholy and fervour and its intricate musicality. Can you handle it? I think you can."

On Sub Rosa in Æternum, Tribulation conjure new beast: Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, 'Sub Rosa In Æternum' is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Unrelenting Choir"

"Tainted Skies"

"Saturn Coming Down"

"Hungry Waters"

"Drink The Love Of God"

"Murder In Red"

"Time & The Vivid Ore"

"Reaping Song"

"Poison Pages"

"I takt med otiden" (Bonus track on Ltd. CD Mediabook + Ltd. Deluxe LPs only)

"Tainted Skies" lyric video:

"Saturn Coming Down" video:

Tribulation will be supporting legendary progressive metal pioneers Opeth on their upcoming North America tour, which will kick off on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI and conclude on Halloween night in San Francisco, CA this October with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson (Vocals/Bass)

Adam Zaars (Guitar)

Joseph Tholl (Guitar)

Oscar Leander (Drums)

(Photo - Damón Zurawski)